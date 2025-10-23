The autumn serenity and rebirth: Jabrayil – A new destination for tourists VIDEO

Jabrayil, October 23, AZERTAC

AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column turns its spotlight on the revived Jabrayil.

Today, life in Jabrayil, located in southwestern Azerbaijan, is vibrant once again. This land, which has warmly embraced its long-awaited residents, has been reborn with its scenic nature and restored settlements.

The yellow, orange, and golden hues covering the slopes transform the region’s natural landscape into a colourful canvas. Lush forests at the foot of the mountains, plane trees stretching toward the clouds, and newly built, well-maintained roads make it a true paradise for travellers and nature enthusiasts.

Here, autumn embodies both the serenity of nature and the rhythm of renewal. Residents of Jabrayil are returning to their ancestral lands — new houses are being built, roads paved, and schools opened. Each settlement harmoniously blends history with modernity. Walking through these areas, one can feel not only nature’s revival but also the rekindling of people’s hopes.

Pristine landscapes, crisp air, mountain springs, and ancient villages position Jabrayil as one of the key future hubs for ecotourism and cultural heritage tourism.

Today, Jabrayil stands not only as a city reborn but also as a living symbol of the pride, resilience, and love of its people. The unique spirit of this land is tangible to every visitor.