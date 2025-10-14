Expert: Azerbaijan emerged as leader in climate diplomacy

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

“Recently, Azerbaijan has emerged as a leader in climate diplomacy. The Baku Climate Action Week brought together governments, businesses, youth, and civil society to accelerate climate action. The five-day agenda featured dialogues on energy and finance, youth-led and parliamentary forums, a Sustainable Expo at the Heydar Aliyev Centre, and a closing Community Impact Day,” Derya Soysal, Editor in Chief of the Belgium-based media house EUReflect, told AZERTAC.

“The first day opened with a ministerial ceremony and keynote speeches reflecting on the outcomes of COP29. International climate leaders such as Damilola Ogunbiyi, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All, and Maria Fernanda Espinosa, President of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly, were among the speakers,” she noted.

“We can say that Azerbaijan is playing a major role in climate diplomacy, bringing the world to Baku to discuss climate change and how to address it. Azerbaijan could also become a key partner for the European Union in the transition to green hydrogen. For example, SOCAR Green is exploring the potential for green hydrogen production. The country is increasingly turning to renewable energy and green hydrogen as pathways for sustainable economic development.

Azerbaijan is working to advance the energy transition within various organizations, such as the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). An initiative was launched within the OTS to accelerate climate action and innovation. This initiative brings member states together to promote sustainable practices and green technologies. The OTS Forum of Climate-Resilient Villages was also introduced,” Derya Soysal added.