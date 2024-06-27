Azerbaijani referee to officiate at UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani FIFA referee Kamal Umudlu to be in charge of the Valur Reykjavík vs Vllaznia Shkodër match of the UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round.

Umudlu will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Namik Huseynov and Vusal Mammadov. Tural Gurbanov will be the fourth official of the game.

The match will be played on July 18, at 20:00 Baku time.