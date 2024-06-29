The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission officially launches snap parliamentary elections

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has today hosted a meeting chaired by Mazahir Panahov.

First, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov introduced the Commission members with the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

He said that the elections were scheduled for September 1, 2024 by the Order of the head of state.

During the meeting, the calendar plan was presented to the Commission members for discussion. Following the discussions, the calendar plan of main activities for holding snap parliamentary elections was approved.

The meeting also decided to establish an expert group operating under the CEC, consisting of 9 people, to investigate complaints about actions (inactions), as well as decisions violating the citizens’ electoral rights.

The meeting featured the establishment of a working group consisting of experts from the relevant state institutions set up under the Commission for the purpose of re-checking relevant documents and information in the case when it is necessary to consider the issue of registration of candidacy for deputy in the CEC.

The meeting, widely covered by representatives of mass media, also focused on current issues.

