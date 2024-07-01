® Azercell supported the organization of another "Informatics Camp”

Schoolchildren preparing for international Olympiads benefited from specialized training

The schoolchildren who will represent our country in International Olympiads are continuing their intensive preparations. In support of these efforts, Azercell, in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education, is conducting regular preparation programs for them.

This time, training sessions were organized for the schoolchildren preparing for the European Girls' Olympiad in Informatics (July 21-27, the Netherlands), the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (August 16-22, Moldova), and the International Olympiad in Informatics (September 1-8, Egypt). The week-long "Informatics Camp" was held at the Elite Gymnasium named after I. Efendiyev.

The educational sessions included schoolchildren from Baku and various regions of the republic, consisting of 10th-11th graders in the upper age group and 8th-9th graders in the lower age group. The students participated in mock tests and Olympiad-focused informatics sessions.

It is worth mentioning that “Azercell Telecom” LLC has been supporting the preparation process of our schoolchildren for international Olympiads since 2017. During this period, children from different regional and capital schools have won 70 medals in various programming competitions across different age groups.