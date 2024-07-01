Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs discuss situation in region and around Gaza

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz on June 28.

During the telephone conversation, the ministers discussed the current situation of and prospects for cooperation between the two countries, as well as international and regional issues, and the situation around Gaza.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of achieving ceasefire in Gaza, not targeting the civilian population from both sides, and a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The phone conversation also revolved around the deliberation of the proper work and plans to be implemented within Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) for the 2024–2026 term.

FM Bayramov briefed his colleague about the current situation and realities in the region during the post-conflict period, the ongoing large-scale restoration and construction works in the liberated territories, the issues of combating the mine threat, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

Jeyhun Bayramov underscored that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) would provide additional opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

During the phone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.