Team of Baku Higher Oil School wins PASHA Hackathon 4.0

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

The PASHA Hackathon 4.0, one of the largest technology competitions in Azerbaijan, held with the aim of creating innovative products, has ended. The “Untitled” team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) took first place in the 48-hour competition and earned 6,000 manats.

Additionally, the winning team, which includes 4th year students of the “Information Security” specialty of BHOS Nadir Iskandarov, Ismail Mammadzade, and Ali Maharramli and 3rd year student of the “Computer Engineering” specialty of BHOS Kavsar Huseynova, gained the right to participate in InMerge Innovation Summit.

These students proposed a solution to the problem "Improvement of local payment system using QR, NFC, etc. offline", included in one of the three tasks of the competition.

The jury highly appreciated this solution.