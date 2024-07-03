President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Belarus on Independence Day

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulation to the President Aleksandr Lukashenko on the occasion of the national holiday – the Independence Day of the Republic of Belarus.

Extending his sincere congratulations and the best wishes, the head of state said: “Based on strong bonds of friendship, trust and mutual support, our fraternal countries have established multifaceted relations of strategic partnership over the past decades. Your recent state visit to Azerbaijan, the negotiations held and the documents signed once again testified that the historically good traditions of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus are successfully developing today, being enriched with a new content.

I am confident that our joint efforts will be directed towards the implementation of the prospective initiatives and projects, which promote the further development and strengthening of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus for the benefit of our friendly peoples and countries.”

On this holiday, President of Azerbaijan wished President Aleksandr Lukashenko robust health, happiness and success in his state activities, and the Republic of Belarus – well-being and prosperity.