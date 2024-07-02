Azerbaijan explores prospects for cooperation with Baker Hughes and Zhero companies

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, who is on a visit to Italy, met with Alessandro Bresciani, Senior Vice President of Climate Technology Solutions of Baker Hughes.

During the meeting, the discussions revolved around the activities of the energy technology company strengthening its participation in the energy transition, cooperation with Azerbaijan on increasing productivity and efficiency in production through the introduction of new technologies.

The sides discussed cooperation in the field of sustainable energy solutions and decarbonization. They also exchanged views on promoting the energy transition through COP29 and, in this regard, cooperation with Baker Hughes.

At the meeting with Alessandra Pasini, Co-Founder of Zhero and CEO of Zhero Europe within the Global Energy Transition (GET) Congress, the pair reviewed cooperation opportunities on electric natural gas (E-NG) derived from green hydrogen. The meeting also focused on large-scale renewable energy projects implemented in partnership with leading energy companies and linking Europe with Africa, the role of green molecules in achieving net zero.

Alessandra Pasini expressed his company's interest in building cooperation with Azerbaijan on electric natural gas as part of the implementation of the projects of Caspian-Black Sea-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe green energy corridors and plans for the hydrogen production and export.