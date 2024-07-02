Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to Congolese President

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan`s ambassador to the Republic of Congo Sultan Hajiyev with residence in Nairobi presented his credentials to this country`s President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The Congolese President asked to convey his greetings to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He wished the ambassador success in his diplomatic mission.

Ambassador Hajiyev extended President Aliyev's greetings and best wishes to President Nguesso and the people of Congo. He pledged to exert all efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Congo.

Reflecting on his visit to Azerbaijan in April of this year and his meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, President Nguesso praised the dynamic cooperation aimed at strengthening friendship, solidarity, and cooperation between their nations.

Ambassador Hajiyev also highlighted Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of COP29, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), and World Environment Day (WED) in 2026.