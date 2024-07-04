UN Geneva Director-General visits Azerbaijan

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation met with visiting Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva.

During the meeting, the two exchanged views on future cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the UN, and explored the projects for joint activities of the two institutions within the COP29.

The parties expressed their optimism that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, scheduled to be hosted by Azerbaijan this year, would bring fruitful results in terms of solving environmental challenges in the world, and thus, the event would be the next step aimed at strengthening solidarity for the sake of a green, fair, inclusive and sustainable world for humanity, and ensuring positive outcomes for our planet’s future.

Furthermore, Valovaya toured the Heydar Aliyev Center to get acquainted with the exhibitions here.