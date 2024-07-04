Azerbaijan joining Afforestation Conference in Congo

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

Faig Mutallimov, an employee of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, head of the ministry`s environmental policy department, is participating at the 1st International Conference on Afforestation and Reforestation (ICAR) held in Brazzaville, the Republic of Congo.

The conference aims at adopting a political declaration and a strategy to enhance international cooperation to support afforestation and reforestation activities with a view to supporting and or maximizing the production of goods and services provided by forests; increasing the capacity to sequester atmospheric carbon in the context of the fight against climate change, and conserving biodiversity and enhancing ecosystem integrity. The strategy will also aim at increasing the mobilization of financial resources and the access to, and use of, science, technology and innovation, to support afforestation and reforestation.

Speaking at the panel discussion, Faig Mutallimov emphasized the crucial role played by forests in climate regulation. He provided an overview of the extensive work done in Azerbaijan in the area of afforestation, the establishment of new green areas, and efforts to increase forest cover. Mutallimov also detailed the measures taken in the country aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The conference, co-organized by the African Union Commission, the United Nations Forum on Forests, the African Forest Forum and the Government of Republic of Congo, will run until July 5.