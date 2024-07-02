Azerbaijan and NATO discuss military cooperation issues

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

The First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Deputy Chief of Staff Support of NATO Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, Major General Stefan Fix, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

Welcoming the guest, the Chief of the General Staff expressed satisfaction with seeing him in Azerbaijan and highlighted that the current state of relations with NATO is at a high level.

It was confidently stated that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO will remain beneficial for both sides and that productive meetings will continue.

Colonel General Valiyev highlighted the significant contribution of the North Atlantic Alliance to the training of Azerbaijan Army Units within the framework of the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept, noting that this is highly appreciated.

Major General Stefan Fix expressed satisfaction with visiting Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of further developing relations with Azerbaijan.

A positive assessment of the professional activities of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen in peacekeeping missions, as well as in other areas as part of the partnership with NATO was stressed.

At the meeting, the sides also held a wide exchange of views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.