Azerbaijan Army servicemen hold volleyball championship

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

Under the relevant order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, a volleyball championship dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijan Army was held among the servicemen of main departments and departments of the Defense Ministry, the Ministry told AZERTAC.

“The championship commenced with commemorating the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed accompanied by a military orchestra.

The speakers congratulated the winning teams and emphasized the importance of holding such competitions in maintaining a high level of physical fitness of military personnel.

10 teams competed in the competition dedicated to the 106th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani Army.

The championship ended with presenting cups and medals to the winning teams,” the ministry said.