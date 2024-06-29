Baku Open-2024 Chess Festival kicks off with grand opening ceremony

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

The opening ceremony of the International Chess Festival "Baku Open-2024" was held here at the Baku Sport Hall on Saturday.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthem, and a video highlighting Azerbaijan`s mesmerizing nature.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov noted the high level of sports development in Azerbaijan, crediting President Ilham Aliyev's significant support for sports in the country. The minister highlighted the triumph of a gold medal winner, female chess player Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

President of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Mahir Mammadov highlighted the interest shown to the international tournament "Baku Open-2024", commemorating the 100th anniversary of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for hosting this flagship event, celebrating FIDE's centennial, and praised Azerbaijan's prominent position in the world of chess.

Farid Gayibov and Arkady Dvorkovich made the first move of the match.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the prestigious sporting event will feature an expanded field of top-seeded chess players from Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Türkiye, Ukraine, the United States, Uzbekistan, and FIDE flag player.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Rauf Mammadov, Gadir Huseynov, Aydin Suleymanli, Mahammad Muradli, as well as female players including Gunay Mammadzada, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Khanim Balajayeva, Gulnar Mammadova and others.

The 9-round Swiss system competition which will consist of 2 tournaments (A and B), offers a total prize fund of USD 50,000.