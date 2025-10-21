Court grants Ruben Vardanyan’s petition to waive his right to lawyer

Baku, October 21, AZERTAC

The court proceedings in the criminal case against Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, charged under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and other serious offenses, continued on October 21.

The open court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with a panel consisting of Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that the accused was provided with an interpreter in his native language, Russian, as well as defense lawyers of his choice.

Judge Zeynal Agayev introduced the court panel, the prosecutors representing the state, the interpreters, and others to the victims and their legal heirs attending the trial for the first time, while also explaining their rights and obligations as stipulated by law.

Subsequently, Ruben Vardanyan applied to the court, stating his desire to have a confidential meeting with his defense attorney, Avraam Berman.

The court granted the petition and announced a short recess in the proceedings.

After the recess, the accused, Ruben Vardanyan, submitted another petition to the court, stating that he was waiving his right to his defense attorney, Avraam Berman.

While justifying his petition, the accused reiterated the statements he had made at previous court hearings, noting that he was dissatisfied with the court proceedings in general and was therefore waiving his defense attorney.

Defense attorney Avraam Berman stated that he left the decision on whether to grant the petition to the court's discretion.

Commenting on the petition, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, stated that the accused did not specify the reason for waiving his defense attorney, but he has the right to do so. However, it should be noted that, according to legal requirements, the accused generally cannot waive a defense attorney. In the current situation, if Ruben Vardanyan is waiving his defense attorney, Avraam Berman, he must either engage another lawyer or, if he lacks the financial means, another lawyer must be appointed by the state to defend his rights.

Ruben Vardanyan stated that he does not have a contract with another lawyer and noted that he has no objections to a defense attorney being appointed by the state.

After hearing the opinions of the parties, the court deliberated on the spot and made a decision.

According to the decision, Ruben Vardanyan's waiver of his defense attorney, Avraam Berman, was accepted.

The decision to provide the accused with a state-appointed defense attorney was sent to the Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The court proceedings have been postponed. The next hearing is scheduled for October 28.

Ruben Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violation of international humanitarian law norms during an armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).