Azerbaijani judo fighters climb in world rankings

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani judo fighters have improved their positions as the International Judo Federation announced updated world rankings, following the Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025.

Zelym Kotsoiev (100kg) and Hidayat Heydarov (73kg) jumped three spots, ranking 2nd and 3rd places in their weight categories, respectively.

Balabey Aghayev (60kg) moved up from 10th to 6th place, while Ruslan Pashayev (66kg) climbed from15th to 4th place.

Murad Fatiyev (90kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (+100kg) climbed 13 and 7 spots, respectively, to rank 7th.