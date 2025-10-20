The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Expert: Cooperation prospects between Brazilian and Azerbaijani markets open up new opportunities - INTERVIEW

Expert: Cooperation prospects between Brazilian and Azerbaijani markets open up new opportunities - INTERVIEW

Baku, October 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is actively developing its digital economy and building e-commerce infrastructure. The experience of successful international companies, such as Brazil's Privalia, can serve as a valuable reference for the local market. It's important not to simply adopt other companies' models but to adapt them to the specific needs and characteristics of Azerbaijani consumers. Effective growth requires addressing real local challenges and creating a unique user experience. Such approaches will help accelerate the development of e-commerce in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region.

AZERTAC presents an interview with Fernando Boscolo, an e-commerce expert and head of business development at Privalia, one of Brazil's leading e-commerce platforms, with extensive experience in creating and scaling digital projects.

-How do you assess the main factors behind Privalia's success in the Brazilian market, and which of these lessons can be applied to the development of e-commerce in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region?

-Our success is built on one main factor: we didn't just create an e-commerce platform, but a solution to a chronic problem in the fashion industry—excess inventory. This generated a virtuous cycle (flywheel) of organic growth, where the best brands attract customers, who in turn attract more brands, enabling sustainable growth with a low acquisition cost.

The lessons applicable to Azerbaijan are very direct. The first is to focus on solving real local problems; instead of just copying models, the value lies in identifying a genuine pain point in your industry and building the solution. The second, and equally crucial, is to empower national brands. In Brazil, for example, 80% of our sales come from local brands. Valuing domestic production creates a strong cultural connection with the consumer and strengthens the economy.

- Azerbaijan is actively implementing digital transformation and developing its online retail infrastructure. What advice would you give to Azerbaijani companies on how to effectively scale their e-commerce businesses?

- To scale, it is essential to understand that online shopping is divided into two journeys: the journey of need and the journey of experience. Purchases driven by need are about speed and efficiency. Purchases driven by experience, where Privalia operates, are about discovery and entertainment.

My advice is for them to define which arena they want to compete in. If it's in the experience arena, the success metric is about customer engagement time. Our users spend an average of 13 minutes on the platform because we transform shopping into entertainment, which we call 'Shoppertainment'. The path to scaling sustainably is to generate content and an experience so captivating that the purchase becomes a natural consequence.

- What are the main challenges you have encountered in managing a digital business in a rapidly changing market environment, and how do you think Azerbaijani entrepreneurs can prepare for these challenges?

- The main challenge of a digital business is to build relevance and trust in a market that is constantly changing. For a business to have longevity, it needs to be financially sustainable. We opted for conscious and profitable growth since 2015. This discipline gave us the autonomy to innovate and expand, transforming us into a cash-generating business, which is fundamental to thriving in the long term in retail.

Continuous relevance comes from the ability to reinvent oneself. We realized that our greatest asset was the attention of our engaged audience. Therefore, we evolved from an outlet to an ecosystem with a marketplace (Brandsplace) and media (Privalia Ads). This transformation is only possible with a culture that values agility. We adopted a 'done is better than perfect' mentality, which allows us to test, learn, and adapt at the speed the market demands.

- What technologies and innovations do you believe will be the main drivers of e-commerce growth in the coming years, and how can Azerbaijan leverage these trends to accelerate its digital development?

- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is, without a doubt, the engine of the next revolution in e-commerce. At Privalia, it is a central tool that we use to hyper-personalize the experience, creating a unique storefront for each of our 500,000 daily visitors.

AI also optimizes our operations by predicting demand and improving logistics, and it even accelerates our content creation at scale. The opportunity for Azerbaijan is to use AI to create a more relevant and personal experience for the consumer, freeing up teams from repetitive tasks so they can focus on higher-value interactions and relationship building.

- In the context of globalization and digitalization, how do you see the prospects for cooperation between the Brazilian and Azerbaijani markets, especially in the area of sharing experience and technology?

- I see immense prospects for cooperation, as both are dynamic markets that share the challenge of adapting global trends to their local cultures.

The most effective cooperation between our markets focuses on the exchange of strategic playbooks, going beyond the simple transfer of technology. The true competitive differentiator lies in the ability to adapt the business model to the local culture and consumer.

We can directly share our execution frameworks: our methodology for a genuinely mobile-first operation and our model for using business intelligence to accelerate national brands. This exchange of knowledge in market intelligence and strategic agility is the true engine for sustainable growth in dynamic markets.

- What lessons from the Brazilian experience with logistics, payment, and user experience can be useful for enhancing Azerbaijani e-commerce?

-The Brazilian experience offers practical lessons. In logistics, the keyword is flexibility; we operate with different models, from consignment stock to the marketplace, to adapt to the needs of each partner brand. In payments, the lesson from the Brazilian market is an obsession with removing friction at checkout, offering the methods that the local consumer prefers.

But it is in the user experience (UX) where the greatest lesson lies: the goal should be engagement. We designed our platform to be an entertainment destination, which results in an average browsing time of 13 minutes. The goal should not be just to facilitate a transaction, but to create a habit and a relationship of delight with the customer.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Digital revolution in Azerbaijan: How AI and VR are changing the future of business and education - INTERVIEW
  • 20.10.2025 [15:33]

Digital revolution in Azerbaijan: How AI and VR are changing the future of business and education - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year
  • 20.10.2025 [14:34]

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year

Discussions held on Azerbaijan’s hosting of Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting
  • 20.10.2025 [14:03]

Discussions held on Azerbaijan’s hosting of Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting

® The draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Karabagh project seismic survey programme produced and published
  • 20.10.2025 [12:00]

® The draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Karabagh project seismic survey programme produced and published

® Do not give your card to anyone: you may lose money and become a victim of a crime
  • 20.10.2025 [11:45]

® Do not give your card to anyone: you may lose money and become a victim of a crime

® Azercell-supported “Women’s Helpline” receives 1,094 inquiries over the last three months
  • 20.10.2025 [11:07]

® Azercell-supported “Women’s Helpline” receives 1,094 inquiries over the last three months

Oil prices decline in global markets
  • 20.10.2025 [10:39]

Oil prices decline in global markets

® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”
  • 18.10.2025 [12:52]

® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets
  • 18.10.2025 [12:42]

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Azerbaijani people have firsthand experience of humanitarian crisis

  • [19:19]

Azerbaijani badminton player claims bronze in Czech Open 2025

  • [18:40]

King Charles visits scene of fatal Manchester synagogue attack

  • [18:34]

Life-changing eye implant helps blind patients read again

  • [18:26]

5th International Conference on Research of Agricultural and Food Technologies kicks off in Ganja

  • [18:09]

Sahiba Gafarova: Initialing of peace agreement is a historic step towards ending Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

  • [17:41]

Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship

  • [16:56]

Expert: Cooperation prospects between Brazilian and Azerbaijani markets open up new opportunities - INTERVIEW

  • [16:37]

Graham Potter takes Sweden job weeks after West Ham sacking

  • [16:31]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit VIDEO

Azerbaijani judo fighters climb in world rankings

  • [16:30]

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Wuxi 2025 World Championships

  • [16:12]

Digital revolution in Azerbaijan: How AI and VR are changing the future of business and education - INTERVIEW

  • [15:33]

Azerbaijani Ombudsperson issues statement on “Child Rights Month”

  • [15:21]

Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces

  • [15:16]

Representative of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General's Office attends international event in France

  • [14:52]

UK Metropolitan Police looking into claims Andrew sought information on accuser

  • [14:43]

UK military to be given powers to shoot down threatening drones

  • [14:40]

Azerbaijan-Georgia trade turnover exceeds $970 million this year

  • [14:34]

Internet outage: Dozens of websites and apps affected - as 'potential cause' identified

  • [14:20]

ANAMA employee injured in landmine incident in Khojavend

  • [14:12]

Discussions held on Azerbaijan’s hosting of Islamic Development Bank Group’s Annual Meeting

  • [14:03]

UK Chancellor says Brexit deal caused long-term damage to economy

  • [13:23]

Turkish President Erdogan to pay official visits to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman

  • [13:22]

Azerbaijan showcased at Turkish Festival in Washington

  • [13:08]

Baku hosts seminar on “Energy Security”

  • [13:01]

Louvre Museum heist: Jewels with 'inestimable' value stolen from Napoleon collection

  • [12:58]

“Dünya” Newspaper: Zangezur Corridor will turn Türkiye into Europe’s logistics hub

  • [12:49]

ANAMA: 130 mines and 2,000 UXOs neutralized in one week

  • [12:33]

Employees in Azerbaijan’s statistics sector awarded ORDER

  • [12:22]

Two Azerbaijani beach wrestlers crowned world champions

  • [12:10]

Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Tufan Erhurman on TRNC presidential election win

  • [12:07]

Azerbaijani judokas strike medal haul at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • [12:03]

® The draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) document for Karabagh project seismic survey programme produced and published

  • [12:00]

Astronomers detect first 'heartbeat' of a newborn star hidden within a powerful cosmic explosion

  • [11:59]

® Do not give your card to anyone: you may lose money and become a victim of a crime

  • [11:45]

Bulgarian-Ukrainian business forum to be held in Sofia

  • [11:43]

Saudi Arabia welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan

  • [11:42]

Israel’s life expectancy rises to 83.8 years, fourth highest in the world: OECD

  • [11:37]

S. Korea's biggest defense exhibition opens, showcasing unmanned weapons

  • [11:30]

Manuel Neuer surpasses Thomas Müller to break Bayern Munich record after 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund

  • [11:26]

Pakistan successfully launches first Hyper spectral Satellite from China

  • [11:13]

Mongolia, Czech Republic to cooperate in mega projects

  • [11:13]

"Unity 2025" joint exercise underway in Uzbekistan

  • [11:09]

® Azercell-supported “Women’s Helpline” receives 1,094 inquiries over the last three months

  • [11:07]

Bolivia elects centre-right Rodrigo Paz as president

  • [10:54]

Morocco win U-20 World Cup after beating Argentina in final

  • [10:52]

Khankendi hosts Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani Non-Governmental Organizations

  • [10:46]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [10:39]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev shared post on anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation VIDEO

Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1 as Maguire scores late winner

  • 19.10.2025 [23:40]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with IPU Secretary General

  • 19.10.2025 [23:32]

Tufan Erhurman wins TRNC presidential election, defeating incumbent President Ersin Tatar

  • 19.10.2025 [23:24]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis chairs Coordinating Meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Geneva

  • 19.10.2025 [23:06]

Article on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s 140th anniversary published in Austrian press

  • 19.10.2025 [22:50]

Azerbaijan and China discuss deepening cooperation in cardiology scientific research

  • 19.10.2025 [19:14]

Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire deal

  • 19.10.2025 [17:45]

Azerbaijani judokas capture two more golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix

  • 19.10.2025 [17:36]

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

  • 19.10.2025 [14:33]

Azerbaijan represented at 9th Meeting of OTS Ministers in Charge of Youth and Sports

  • 19.10.2025 [13:32]

TRNC leader congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • 19.10.2025 [13:02]

Polling begins in TRNC presidential election

  • 19.10.2025 [12:57]

Euronews: Azerbaijan strengthens ties with Vatican with restorations in Holy See

  • 19.10.2025 [09:35]

FC Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in Der Klassiker

  • 19.10.2025 [09:24]

President Erdoğan: I sincerely congratulate friendly and brotherly Azerbaijan

  • 18.10.2025 [22:38]

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense meets with Commander of U.S. Central Command

  • 18.10.2025 [20:11]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova pays working visit to the Swiss Confederation

  • 18.10.2025 [20:00]
President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Commander of the US Central Command VIDEO

Navy holds graduation ceremony

  • 18.10.2025 [17:51]

National Aviation Academy, Bayraktar Technology Azerbaijan sign MoU on cooperation

  • 18.10.2025 [17:36]

Kenya declares national mourning after Raila Odinga’s death, plans state funeral

  • 18.10.2025 [17:21]

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • 18.10.2025 [16:47]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s visit to Vatican in spotlight of world media outlets

  • 18.10.2025 [16:10]

Turkish Ministry of Defense: The unity of the two fraternal countries is unbreakable

  • 18.10.2025 [15:12]

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Safety

  • 18.10.2025 [14:31]

Azerbaijani judokas shine with two golds at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025

  • 18.10.2025 [14:02]

Baku hosts 4th meeting of ICAPP Asian Cultural Council

  • 18.10.2025 [13:55]

Exciting results from blood test for 50 cancers

  • 18.10.2025 [13:09]

UN Tourism names Azerbaijan`s Khinalig as "Best Tourism Village"

  • 18.10.2025 [13:02]

® Azercell launches the “CyberCell Hackathon”

  • 18.10.2025 [12:52]

Methane leaks multiplying beneath Antarctic ocean spark fears of climate doom loop

  • 18.10.2025 [12:46]
Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

Administrative office of Azerbaijani Embassy to the Holy See inaugurated
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event VIDEO

TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakh Foreign Minister

  • 18.10.2025 [12:43]

Azerbaijani oil price falls in global markets

  • 18.10.2025 [12:42]

Astana to host second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council

  • 18.10.2025 [12:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening

  • 18.10.2025 [12:20]

President: The political relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are distinguished by mutual trust

  • 18.10.2025 [12:13]

Triple-threat iron supplement also improves gut health

  • 18.10.2025 [11:32]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 18.10.2025 [11:18]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's meeting with Pope Leo XIV in spotlight of Vatican and Italian media outlets

  • 18.10.2025 [11:17]

Physicist Chen Ning Yang, Nobel laureate, dies at 103

  • 18.10.2025 [10:33]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Day of Restoration of Independence

  • 18.10.2025 [10:15]

Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

  • 18.10.2025 [10:05]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vatican Apostolic Library VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visited Vatican Apostolic Library VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspected restoration progress at Saint Peter’s Basilica VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva inspected restoration progress at Saint Peter’s Basilica VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attended tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, along with family members, attended tree planting ceremony in Vatican Gardens VIDEO

Baku hosts D-8 High-level Climate and Urban Dialogue

  • 18.10.2025 [00:55]

Poland’s LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency landing in Baku

  • 18.10.2025 [00:27]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with President of Governorate of Vatican City State VIDEO

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with President of Governorate of Vatican City State VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican’s Secretary of State VIDEO

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vatican’s Secretary of State VIDEO