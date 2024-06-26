Soldiers marching in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration VIDEO

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

On the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day, the marches of servicemen accompanied by military orchestras are organized on various streets and avenues of Baku, and in the cities of Ganja, Barda, and Shusha.

First, the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The servicemen marched along the designated routes and were greeted with applause by the citizens. Military marches, performed by military orchestras aroused great interest.

The exemplary performances of military orchestras will continue today in the Heydar Aliyev Park (next to the Heydar Aliyev Palace), the Azadlig Square in the AzNeft circle, the Museum Center (in front of the Boulevard Fountain), Officers Park, Central Park, as well as other designated routes.