Azerbaijan invited to NATO foreign ministers` summit in Washington

“Azerbaijan has been invited to NATO foreign ministers` summit in Washington,” US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien told journalists.

“US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is hosting an event for all of NATO's partners. That includes Armenia and Azerbaijan, so we expect them both to attend it. That's the foreign ministerial level. So they will attend along with the other, a total of 30 partners,” the US Assistant Secretary emphasized.