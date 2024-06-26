Western Azerbaijan Community calls on UN High Commisssioner to avoid using double standards on human rights issues

Baku, June 26, AZERTAC

"The Western Azerbaijan Community expresses regret over the biased statements made by Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, regarding the events that occurred in September 2023," the Community said in a statement.

"The Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Volker Türk to avoid using double standards on human rights issues, not to neglect the issue of the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia, and urge this matter to be included in the dialogue between the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Armenia," the Community added.