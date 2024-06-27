The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

Baku, June 27, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $1.11, or 1.26%, settling at $87.17.

"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.

