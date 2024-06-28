ECONOMY
Azerbaijani oil sells for $89
Baku, June 28, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijani oil price has increased in the world markets.
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose by $1.83, or 2. 1%, settling at $89.
"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.
