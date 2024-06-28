LeBron James' son Bronny set to be 1st player to team up with his father in NBA

Baku, June 28, AZERTAC

LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James, 19, is in line to be the first player to team up with his father in the NBA, as he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers out of the University of Southern California as the No. 55 pick in 2024 NBA Draft on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

"In the history of the NBA, there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court, and that feels like something that could be magical," said Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ general manager.

"We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out … but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform."

A few years ago, the elder James said it was his dream to play in the NBA with his sons.

James, the NBA’s all-time top scorer and four-time champion, may become a free agent next week, which means the 39-year-old All-Star forward could choose to leave the Lakers or to stay there and make the dream come true.

During his only season of college basketball, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.