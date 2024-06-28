Azerbaijani Deputy FM: UK shows great interest in COP29 preparation

London, June 28, AZERTAC

“The United Kingdom is showing great interest in the preparation process for COP29,” Lead Negotiator for COP29, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev told AZERTAC.

During the London Climate Action Week, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion Nigar Arpadarai, and Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova joined various events and held several bilateral meetings.

“We were asked a lot of questions regarding the COP29 preparations and our priorities. During the event, which brought together the high-level officials, we informed the participants about the directions we will focus on during the COP29 and how we will collaborate with international partners,” Yalchin Rafiyev added.

Aytan Abbasli

Special correspondent