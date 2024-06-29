Samarkand hosts OIC Youth Forum

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

The Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was held in Samarkand as part of the Global Youth Festival in Uzbekistan, according to the country’s National News Agency (UzA).

Over 700 young people from 92 countries attended the event, including representatives of the organization’s member states.

Deputy Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan Zayniddin Eshonqulov, Rector of the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan Uygun Gafurov, and OIC Assistant Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet wished success in the work of the forum.

The sides exchanged views on the importance of the Islamic religion in the education of young people, its universal ideas, and cases of misinterpretation of religion.

Within the framework of the Global Youth Festival, which is simultaneously taking place in Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Jizzakh and Khorezm regions, young people are presenting their ideas and initiatives on 15 projects and exchanging experiences.