Taylor Swift's childhood items to go on show at V&A

Baku, July 1, AZERTAC

Taylor Swift is getting her own exhibition at the V&A Museum in London this summer, according to Sky News.

The show - titled Taylor Swift: Songbook Trail - will feature costumes, awards and items from her childhood - with many on display for the first time.

The temporary exhibition will be made up of different stops on a tour, each showcasing a moment in Swift's 20-year music career, taking visitors on a journey through the permanent galleries at the museum.

Many of the objects are on loan from Taylor Swift's own personal archive.

Swift is currently travelling the world with her Eras Tour, bringing an economic uptick and even seismic activity to the areas she visits.

Songbook Trail will feature 16 looks worn by Swift, which will sit alongside music awards, storyboards and previously unseen items from Swift's archive which will explore her childhood and recording legacy, according to the V&A.

Among the items will be customised cowboy boots worn by Swift during 2007's Soul2Soul II Tour, as well as the black ruffled dress worn in her recent music video for Fortnight, the first single from The Tortured Poets Department.

The exhibition promises visitors a chance to see costumes and archival material up close.

The installations have been designed by Tom Piper, whose other projects include the V&A's 2021 exhibition Alice: Curiouser And Curiouser.

Swift's worldwide domination is currently being compounded with her billion-dollar Eras Tour which features songs from albums including 1989, Red and Midnights, and her new double-album, The Tortured Poets Department.