BHOS students receive scholarships from DAAD

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Aishan Gurbanova, Rafiq Rafigzade, Fuad Tagiyev and Murad Sharifov, students of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS), have received scholarships from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) to study and conduct research in Germany.

Speaking at the event held at Azerbaijan Technical University, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann noted that DAAD played an important role in establishing friendly relations with our country.

Director of the Tbilisi Regional Office of DAAD Gebhard Reul emphasized in his speech that the Service promotes international exchange of students and scientists all over the world.

Speaking at the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov wished the scholarship holders success in their future endeavors.

The event concluded with the awarding of the scholarship holders.