WindEurope, Azerbaijan convene Brussels` pre COP29 event

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

A conference entitled "COP29: In Solidarity for a Green World” co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium and the "WindEurope" Association, uniting the leading companies specialized in wind energy and its technologies, started in Brussels.

The event brought together senior European Commission officials and over 70 diplomats from embassies and missions to the EU. This event provides an excellent opportunity to network with key policymakers and the COP29 Presidency well ahead of the COP in Baku in November.

The Speakers of the conference included Elnur Soltanov, Deputy Energy Minister of Azerbaijan and CEO of COP29; Kurt Vandenberghe, Director-General, DG CLIMA, EU Commission; Matthew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General, DG ENER, EU Commission; Adrienn Kiraly, Director, DG NEAR, EU Commission; Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO, Hydrogen Europe; Giles Dickson, CEO, WindEurope.

As part of his working trip to Brussels, Elnur Soltanov also met with Atsuko Hirose, Acting Secretary General of the International Energy Charter and Alastair Marke, Director-General of the Blockchain & Climate Institute (BCI).

Vugar Seyidov

Special Correspondent