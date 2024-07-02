More than 1,231,000 foreigners and stateless persons visited Azerbaijan in first half of 2024

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

A total of 1,231,350 foreigners and stateless persons from 187 countries, including Russia and Türkiye have visited Azerbaijan during the first six months of 2024, the State Migration Service told AZERTAC.

In the same period, a total of 6,124 people applied the State Migration Service for a work permit in Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the State Migration Service registered requests of 95 families (154 people) seeking refugee status during the first half of the current year.