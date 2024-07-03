Türkiye beat Austria 2-1 to reach EURO 2024 quarterfinals

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Türkiye beat Austria 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Tuesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish defender Merih Demiral scored in the first minute from a corner kick at Leipzig Stadium in Germany.

Just two minutes later, Austrian midfielder Christoph Baumgartner's attempt to equalize went inches wide of the Turkish goal.

Turkish goalie Mert Gunok denied Austrian striker Marko Arnautovic's one-on-one scoring chance in the 51st minute.

Demiral, who had been displaying one of the best performances of his career, netted another with a header following another corner kick in the 59th minute.

Gunok made another vital save for Türkiye in the 61st minute.

Austrian forward Michael Gregoritsch took one back with a close-range shot in the 66th minute.

Austria missed several chances to equalize and Gunok made another critical save in the 95th minute.

Spain will play against hosts Germany, while Portugal will face France in the first day of quarterfinal clashes on Friday.

Türkiye will face the Netherlands, while England will take on Switzerland in the second day of quarterfinal clashes on Saturday.