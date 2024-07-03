Azercosmos, Star.vision ink memorandum of understanding

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Azercosmos and Chinese technology company Star.vision have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to the agency, the signing ceremony took place in Azercosmos as part of the Star.Vision delegation’s visit to Azerbaijan.

The main purpose of the memorandum is to engage in strategic cooperation for the joint development and application of the necessary algorithms for satellite and orbit tests that use artificial intelligence solutions developed by Star.vision. It also includes the joint implementation of advanced digital initiatives and the exchange of experiences aimed at reshaping the landscape of Earth observation with artificial intelligence and satellite technology.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest. Additionally, Azercosmos invited the Star.vision company to the COP29 event in Baku in November.