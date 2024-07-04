Students of Baku Higher Oil School to represent our country in London

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

The “Agroficient" team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has won the competition held at the Lisbon Global Summit.

For the same purpose, this team will represent Azerbaijan in the Global Acceleration Program to be held in London.

Earlier, the “Agroficient" team, consisting of students of Petroleum Engineering specialty Emil Huseynli and Malik Sultanov, won the “Hult Prize on campus” competition’s stage held at BHOS. Thus, it became the first team from Azerbaijan to go directly to the finals.

The mentor of the students is Elmar Askarzade, a senior engineer at the Innovation & Research Center of Baku Higher Oil School.

Agroficient is engaged in the development and sale of biodegradable hydrogel that acts as a sponge that retains moisture under the soil. The team develops and tests superabsorbent materials that reduce water loss during irrigation.

Hult Prize shared information about Agroficient’s solution and congratulated the team on its social network. The "Hult Prize" competition is held every year. The winning team is awarded 1 million US dollars.

Teams from the USA, Australia, Africa and India will also participate in the Global Acceleration Program.

We wish our students the best of luck in London!