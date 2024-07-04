Baku Higher Oil School hosts Open Day

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

The Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS) has hosted an Open Day for applicants who have passed I and II specialty group exams, as well as IX and X grade high school students and their parents.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov gave the participants of the event detailed information about the advantages of the university. The rector emphasized that thanks to the attention and care of the SOCAR leadership, all the necessary conditions are being created for students. Elmar Gasimov answered the participants’ questions about Baku Higher Oil School.

During the event, a presentation was made about the student life of BHOS students majoring in Information Security, Computer Engineering, Process Automation Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, and Business Administration.

The question and answer session was followed by a tour of the campus.