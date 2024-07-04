President of North Macedonia invited to COP29

Skopje, July 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Ambassador to North Macedonia Kamil Khasiyev met with the country`s newly elected President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

Ambassador Kamil Khasiyev presented a letter of invitation from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova inviting her to the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the implementation of the agenda items aimed at developing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Nihad Budagov

AZERTAC`s special correspondent