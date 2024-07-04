WORLD
Xi says China to assume rotating presidency of SCO following Kazakhstan
Baku, July 4, AZERTAC
China will assume the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) following Kazakhstan, Xinhua reports citing Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China stands ready to jointly build an even closer SCO community with a shared future with the SCO member states including Kazakhstan, said Xi during talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Xi noted that China supports Kazakhstan in hosting the second China-Central Asia Summit next year and stands ready to work with relevant parties including Kazakhstan to make the China-Central Asia mechanism better and stronger, and to promote the China-Central Asia cooperation to achieve more new results.
