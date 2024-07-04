Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Central Banks sign MoU

Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

As part of his visit to Dushanbe, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met Thursday with Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan Mamarizo Nurmuratov.

The sides signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two central banks and developing the financial sector. This memorandum outlines deepening partnerships in key areas and includes provisions for conducting mutual visits to facilitate the exchange of experience and information.