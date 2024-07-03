The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijan, Cameroon explore prospects for sports cooperation

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports met with Odette Assembe Engoulou, member of the International Olympic Committee, Vice-President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee.

During the meeting, Minister Farid Gayibov briefed the guest about the work done, as well as achievements gained by the country in the field of sports.

Odette Assembe Engoulou expressed her gratitude for the warm reception.

During the meeting, the two also discussed prospects for sports cooperation.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Spain advance to EURO 2024 semifinal after beating hosts Germany in extra time
  • 05.07.2024 [23:44]

Spain advance to EURO 2024 semifinal after beating hosts Germany in extra time

Galatasaray
  • 05.07.2024 [21:06]

Galatasaray's Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo joins Atalanta on loan

Bellingham’s Euro fate over lewd gesture as punishment handed down
  • 05.07.2024 [20:23]

Bellingham’s Euro fate over lewd gesture as punishment handed down

Azerbaijani karate fighter seals World Cup bronze in Varna
  • 05.07.2024 [18:54]

Azerbaijani karate fighter seals World Cup bronze in Varna

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter progress into final of World Open Challenge tournament in Korea
  • 05.07.2024 [16:32]

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter progress into final of World Open Challenge tournament in Korea

Azerbaijan, Cameroon Gymnastics Federations expand cooperation
  • 05.07.2024 [15:26]

Azerbaijan, Cameroon Gymnastics Federations expand cooperation

Azerbaijan athletes claim two medals in Khapsagai wrestling tournament in Yakutsk
  • 05.07.2024 [15:23]

Azerbaijan athletes claim two medals in Khapsagai wrestling tournament in Yakutsk

Copa America: Argentina through to the semi-finals on penalties
  • 05.07.2024 [15:17]

Copa America: Argentina through to the semi-finals on penalties

Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion
  • 05.07.2024 [13:30]

Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion

Spain advance to EURO 2024 semifinal after beating hosts Germany in extra time

  • 05.07.2024 [23:44]

Presidents of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan attended informal dinner in Shusha

  • 05.07.2024 [23:06]

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrives in Azerbaijan VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [22:48]

Presidents of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan visited first residential complex and Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha, and toured the city

  • 05.07.2024 [22:35]

Galatasaray's Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo joins Atalanta on loan

  • 05.07.2024 [21:06]

Bellingham’s Euro fate over lewd gesture as punishment handed down

  • 05.07.2024 [20:23]

'Artificial intelligence will revolutionize health care sector'

  • 05.07.2024 [20:19]

Third National Yaylag Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan’s Goygol district

  • 05.07.2024 [20:05]

Chinese Foreign Ministry: Establishing China-Azerbaijan strategic partnership is an important milestone in history of our relations

  • 05.07.2024 [19:50]

Mount Stromboli erupts in Italy, spewing ash and lava into sky

  • 05.07.2024 [19:44]

Euronews: Low carbon boost - Azerbaijan looks to diversify traditional energy sector

  • 05.07.2024 [19:41]

Azerbaijani karate fighter seals World Cup bronze in Varna

  • 05.07.2024 [18:54]

BHOS student's project wins grant in Switzerland

  • 05.07.2024 [18:44]

® Azercell-supported students earned medals at International Informatics Olympiad!

  • 05.07.2024 [18:40]

UK election: Keir Starmer becomes Britain's new PM

  • 05.07.2024 [18:08]

President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [18:05]

President Ilham Aliyev received President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in Shusha VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [18:00]

Brussels hosts conference highlighting Azerbaijan’s mine problem, ecological and humanitarian consequences of landmines

  • 05.07.2024 [17:35]

President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [17:30]

Yellow level of terrorist threat lifted in four cities

  • 05.07.2024 [16:43]

President Ilham Aliyev participated in reopening of Government Services Center in Shusha after major overhaul

  • 05.07.2024 [16:36]

Azerbaijani Para taekwondo fighter progress into final of World Open Challenge tournament in Korea

  • 05.07.2024 [16:32]

President Ilham Aliyev attended reopening of Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque after its restoration

  • 05.07.2024 [16:31]

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Shusha water treatment plant complex

  • 05.07.2024 [16:29]

President Ilham Aliyev participated in inauguration of Isa Bulagi recreational complex in Shusha

  • 05.07.2024 [16:25]

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of "Palace" hotel in Khankendi after major overhaul and restoration VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [16:21]

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [16:20]

Foundation stone was laid for Khankendi Congress Center VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [16:17]

Rishi Sunak steps down as Conservative Party leader, apologizes to nation

  • 05.07.2024 [16:13]

"Garabagh" hotel reopened after major overhaul and restoration in Khankendi VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [16:13]

President Ilham Aliyev inspected progress of renovations at Garabagh University VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [16:07]

President Ilham Aliyev visited Khojaly airport VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [16:00]

3 killed, 8 injured in blast in NW Pakistan

  • 05.07.2024 [15:45]

Azerbaijan, Cameroon Gymnastics Federations expand cooperation

  • 05.07.2024 [15:26]

Azerbaijan athletes claim two medals in Khapsagai wrestling tournament in Yakutsk

  • 05.07.2024 [15:23]

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [15:20]

Copa America: Argentina through to the semi-finals on penalties

  • 05.07.2024 [15:17]

Türkiye’s Togg leads EV market nationwide in H1

  • 05.07.2024 [14:29]

President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar arrives in Fuzuli district VIDEO

  • 05.07.2024 [13:51]

89 migrants found dead at sea off Mauritania: media

  • 05.07.2024 [13:37]

Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion

  • 05.07.2024 [13:30]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $91

  • 05.07.2024 [13:26]

First Chinese trucks sent via Middle Corridor delivered to Azerbaijan by ASCO vessel

  • 05.07.2024 [13:07]

Delegation from Erbakır Science High School visits Baku Higher Oil School

  • 05.07.2024 [12:31]

EU slaps tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese electric vehicles

  • 05.07.2024 [12:29]

Oil prices down in world markets

  • 05.07.2024 [11:20]

Foreign Ministry issues statement on Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Pakistan trilateral meeting

  • 05.07.2024 [11:06]

France to deploy 30,000 police after election runoff amid fears of violence

  • 04.07.2024 [20:39]

World's oldest cave art found showing humans and pig

  • 04.07.2024 [20:26]

UN Geneva Director-General visits Azerbaijan

  • 04.07.2024 [19:00]

Azerbaijan joining Afforestation Conference in Congo

  • 04.07.2024 [18:37]

President Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to Kazakhstan

  • 04.07.2024 [18:35]

President Ersin Tatar: I am grateful to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting Northern Cyprus

  • 04.07.2024 [18:06]

‘About 80,000 tourists visited national parks of Azerbaijan in first six months of 2024’

  • 04.07.2024 [17:51]

UN chief to leaders of regional bloc: end wars, deal with existential crises

  • 04.07.2024 [17:43]

Azerbaijani President: We will continue our work with SCO on preparation for COP29

  • 04.07.2024 [17:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan plays an important role in development of North-South transportation corridor

  • 04.07.2024 [17:30]

President: Connectivity along East-West and North-South transportation corridors constitutes an important area of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO

  • 04.07.2024 [17:27]

"SCO plus" meeting was held in Astana
 President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the meeting VIDEO

  • 04.07.2024 [17:23]

Azerbaijan Army conducts tactical-special exercise

  • 04.07.2024 [17:15]

President of North Macedonia invited to COP29

  • 04.07.2024 [16:25]

® “My Technology” competition successfully completed with the support of Kapital Bank

  • 04.07.2024 [16:19]

Azerbaijani U20 wrestlers rank 3rd at European Championships

  • 04.07.2024 [15:56]

Azerbaijani judokas to fight for glory at Prague Junior European Cup 2024

  • 04.07.2024 [15:48]

GM fined nearly $146 million for excess emissions from 5.9 million vehicles

  • 04.07.2024 [15:30]

Titian masterpiece stolen and found at bus stop sells for €20m

  • 04.07.2024 [15:29]

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Central Banks sign MoU

  • 04.07.2024 [15:28]

Belarus becomes SCO member state

  • 04.07.2024 [15:15]

Xi says China to assume rotating presidency of SCO following Kazakhstan

  • 04.07.2024 [15:11]

Students of Baku Higher Oil School to represent our country in London

  • 04.07.2024 [15:08]

President Ilham Aliyev attended official lunch in honor of SCO Summit participants

  • 04.07.2024 [14:39]

‘Azerbaijan to establish Specially Protected Natural Areas in its liberated territories’

  • 04.07.2024 [14:09]

Central Bank: $61.3m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction

  • 04.07.2024 [13:51]

1.1 mln people affected by floods in India's Assam as water inundates new areas

  • 04.07.2024 [13:49]

Astana Declaration of Shanghai Cooperation Organization adopted

  • 04.07.2024 [13:45]

Azerbaijan, Vatican hail development of relations

  • 04.07.2024 [13:38]

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at "Palace of Independence” to attend "SCO plus" format meeting in Astana VIDEO

  • 04.07.2024 [13:17]

Azerbaijani Para Taekwondo fighters to compete at 2024 World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge tournament

  • 04.07.2024 [12:33]

® Bakcell launches VoWiFi technology for the first time in the country

  • 04.07.2024 [12:15]

Azerbaijani President: We commend the United States’ commitment to supporting ensuring lasting peace in the region

  • 04.07.2024 [11:44]

President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan attaches particular significance to its relations with United States

  • 04.07.2024 [11:43]

Baku Higher Oil School hosts Open Day

  • 04.07.2024 [11:19]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • 04.07.2024 [11:11]

To His Excellency Mr. Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America

  • 04.07.2024 [11:06]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 04.07.2024 [11:06]

Foreign Ministry: Public statement of Council of Europe’s Committee for Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT) concerning Azerbaijan is legally questionable

  • 04.07.2024 [10:59]

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit gets underway in Astana

  • 04.07.2024 [10:52]

Foreign Ministry: Astana meeting will give impetus to broadening strategic partnership relations of Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye in new directions

  • 03.07.2024 [22:45]

President Xi Jinping: Azerbaijan and China are good friends and good partners

  • 03.07.2024 [22:27]

President Ilham Aliyev: We are pleased with increase in turnover of goods between Azerbaijan and China

  • 03.07.2024 [22:22]

Informal dinner was hosted in honor of the heads of delegations in Astana

  • 03.07.2024 [22:14]

Foreign Ministry: Meeting between leaders of Azerbaijan and China once again demonstrated that political relations between two countries are at the highest level in their history

  • 03.07.2024 [22:13]

Azerbaijan to establish new type of special protection areas - geoparks

  • 03.07.2024 [22:00]

WWF Director for Azerbaijan: Targeted work is underway to restore leopard population in Azerbaijan

  • 03.07.2024 [21:33]

‘Birth of leopard cubs has been observed only in Azerbaijan in the Caucasus’

  • 03.07.2024 [21:16]

Azercosmos, Star.vision ink memorandum of understanding

  • 03.07.2024 [21:01]

New freight train route opens, connecting China's Xi'an with Azerbaijan's Baku

  • 03.07.2024 [20:31]

Japan issues first new banknotes in decades

  • 03.07.2024 [19:50]

Azerbaijan, Cameroon explore prospects for sports cooperation

  • 03.07.2024 [19:47]

Tourism and hotel industry fully prepared for COP29, says Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency chairman

  • 03.07.2024 [19:41]