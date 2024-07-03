SPORTS
Azerbaijan, Cameroon explore prospects for sports cooperation
Baku, July 3, AZERTAC
Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports met with Odette Assembe Engoulou, member of the International Olympic Committee, Vice-President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee.
During the meeting, Minister Farid Gayibov briefed the guest about the work done, as well as achievements gained by the country in the field of sports.
Odette Assembe Engoulou expressed her gratitude for the warm reception.
During the meeting, the two also discussed prospects for sports cooperation.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrives in Azerbaijan VIDEO
- 05.07.2024 [22:48]
Galatasaray's Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo joins Atalanta on loan
- 05.07.2024 [21:06]
Bellingham’s Euro fate over lewd gesture as punishment handed down
- 05.07.2024 [20:23]
'Artificial intelligence will revolutionize health care sector'
- 05.07.2024 [20:19]
Third National Yaylag Festival kicks off in Azerbaijan’s Goygol district
- 05.07.2024 [20:05]
Mount Stromboli erupts in Italy, spewing ash and lava into sky
- 05.07.2024 [19:44]
Azerbaijani karate fighter seals World Cup bronze in Varna
- 05.07.2024 [18:54]
BHOS student's project wins grant in Switzerland
- 05.07.2024 [18:44]
UK election: Keir Starmer becomes Britain's new PM
- 05.07.2024 [18:08]
President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan VIDEO
- 05.07.2024 [18:05]
Yellow level of terrorist threat lifted in four cities
- 05.07.2024 [16:43]
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan VIDEO
- 05.07.2024 [16:20]
Foundation stone was laid for Khankendi Congress Center VIDEO
- 05.07.2024 [16:17]
Rishi Sunak steps down as Conservative Party leader, apologizes to nation
- 05.07.2024 [16:13]
President Ilham Aliyev visited Khojaly airport VIDEO
- 05.07.2024 [16:00]
3 killed, 8 injured in blast in NW Pakistan
- 05.07.2024 [15:45]
Azerbaijan, Cameroon Gymnastics Federations expand cooperation
- 05.07.2024 [15:26]
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov arrives in Azerbaijan VIDEO
- 05.07.2024 [15:20]
Copa America: Argentina through to the semi-finals on penalties
- 05.07.2024 [15:17]
Türkiye’s Togg leads EV market nationwide in H1
- 05.07.2024 [14:29]
89 migrants found dead at sea off Mauritania: media
- 05.07.2024 [13:37]
Azerbaijani female wrestler crowned European champion
- 05.07.2024 [13:30]
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $91
- 05.07.2024 [13:26]
Delegation from Erbakır Science High School visits Baku Higher Oil School
- 05.07.2024 [12:31]
EU slaps tariffs of up to 38% on Chinese electric vehicles
- 05.07.2024 [12:29]
Oil prices down in world markets
- 05.07.2024 [11:20]
France to deploy 30,000 police after election runoff amid fears of violence
- 04.07.2024 [20:39]
World's oldest cave art found showing humans and pig
- 04.07.2024 [20:26]
UN Geneva Director-General visits Azerbaijan
- 04.07.2024 [19:00]
Azerbaijan joining Afforestation Conference in Congo
- 04.07.2024 [18:37]
President Ilham Aliyev completed his visit to Kazakhstan
- 04.07.2024 [18:35]
UN chief to leaders of regional bloc: end wars, deal with existential crises
- 04.07.2024 [17:43]
Azerbaijan Army conducts tactical-special exercise
- 04.07.2024 [17:15]
President of North Macedonia invited to COP29
- 04.07.2024 [16:25]
Azerbaijani U20 wrestlers rank 3rd at European Championships
- 04.07.2024 [15:56]
Azerbaijani judokas to fight for glory at Prague Junior European Cup 2024
- 04.07.2024 [15:48]
GM fined nearly $146 million for excess emissions from 5.9 million vehicles
- 04.07.2024 [15:30]
Titian masterpiece stolen and found at bus stop sells for €20m
- 04.07.2024 [15:29]
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Central Banks sign MoU
- 04.07.2024 [15:28]
Belarus becomes SCO member state
- 04.07.2024 [15:15]
Xi says China to assume rotating presidency of SCO following Kazakhstan
- 04.07.2024 [15:11]
Students of Baku Higher Oil School to represent our country in London
- 04.07.2024 [15:08]
Central Bank: $61.3m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction
- 04.07.2024 [13:51]
Astana Declaration of Shanghai Cooperation Organization adopted
- 04.07.2024 [13:45]
Azerbaijan, Vatican hail development of relations
- 04.07.2024 [13:38]
® Bakcell launches VoWiFi technology for the first time in the country
- 04.07.2024 [12:15]
Baku Higher Oil School hosts Open Day
- 04.07.2024 [11:19]
Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets
- 04.07.2024 [11:11]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 04.07.2024 [11:06]
Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit gets underway in Astana
- 04.07.2024 [10:52]
Informal dinner was hosted in honor of the heads of delegations in Astana
- 03.07.2024 [22:14]
Azerbaijan to establish new type of special protection areas - geoparks
- 03.07.2024 [22:00]
‘Birth of leopard cubs has been observed only in Azerbaijan in the Caucasus’
- 03.07.2024 [21:16]
Azercosmos, Star.vision ink memorandum of understanding
- 03.07.2024 [21:01]
Japan issues first new banknotes in decades
- 03.07.2024 [19:50]
Azerbaijan, Cameroon explore prospects for sports cooperation
- 03.07.2024 [19:47]