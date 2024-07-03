Azerbaijan, Cameroon explore prospects for sports cooperation

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports met with Odette Assembe Engoulou, member of the International Olympic Committee, Vice-President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee.

During the meeting, Minister Farid Gayibov briefed the guest about the work done, as well as achievements gained by the country in the field of sports.

Odette Assembe Engoulou expressed her gratitude for the warm reception.

During the meeting, the two also discussed prospects for sports cooperation.