Astana Declaration of Shanghai Cooperation Organization adopted

Astana, July 4, AZERTAC

The Astana Declaration was adopted at the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Astana under the chairmanship of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is also participating in the event titled "Strengthening Multilateral Dialogue – Striving Towards a Sustainable Peace and Prosperity."

Kazakhstan chairs the SCO from July 2023. Following the Astana Summit, the chairmanship will pass to the People's Republic of China.