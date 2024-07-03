Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnasts ready for action in Italy

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani acrobatic gymnasts will showcase their skills at the Turin Acro Cup set to take place in the city of Turin, Italy on July 5.

The competition will feature mixed pairs Aghasif Rahim and Raziya Seyidli, as well as men’s pairs Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev. Additionally, the men's team consisting of Riad Safarov, Abdulla Al-Mashaykhi, Seymur Jafarov, and the women’s team comprised of Nazrin Zeyniyeva, Anahita Bashiri and Zahra Rashidova will also represent Azerbaijan at the tournament, which will run until July 7.