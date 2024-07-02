Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts ready for action in Zaragoza

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts will demonstrate their skills at the international tournament set to take place in Zaragoza, Spain on July 5.

Azerbaijan is sending six gymnasts to join Group routine. The team of Azerbaijani gymnasts is comprised of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova and Darya Sorokina.

The tournament will run until July 6.