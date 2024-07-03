® "White Suits Girls" Project continues receiving international recognition

The social campaign implemented by Azercell in collaboration with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation has come as a winner among over 1000 competitors

The "White Suits Girls" project was awarded in two categories at the White Square International Advertising and Marketing Festival, receiving a silver medal in the "Gender Equality" and a bronze medal in the "Brand Collaboration" categories.

Held annually, the White Square Festival, spanning over 15 years, is a highly respected platform recognizing the most effective and impactful creative solutions in the advertising and marketing industry. This year, 1,115 participants from more than 35 countries in Europe, North and Latin America, the MENA region, and Asia showcased their innovative ideas at the festival.

The "White Suits Girls" project is a powerful social initiative aimed at encouraging young girls to embrace healthy and active lifestyles while addressing the issue of early marriage. The campaign provided teenage girls residing in regions with Azerbaijan Judo Federation schools and sections with judogi (Judo uniforms) and a month of free Judo training. This impactful initiative has yielded remarkable results. Not only has it encouraged thousands of young people to take up sports but has also led to a 100% increase in the number of girls practicing judo. The campaign by Azercell and the Judo Federation has been repeatedly honored with international and local awards.

For further details about the "White Suits Girls" project, please visit the official website: https://qizlaraagyarasir.az/