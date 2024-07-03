® Azercell introduces a new Smartphone Campaign!

Subscribers will receive a 1GB internet package for 12 months, free of charge, as part of the special offer

"Azercell Teleсom", a leader in providing technological solutions and a variety of new model smartphones to its subscribers, introduces the Azercell Smartphone Campaign.

As a part of this special offer, the subscribers will receive a free 1GB internet package every month for 12 months. Customers who purchase any of four different models of OPPO smartphones at full price, starting from 279 AZN, will be eligible for this offer. The 1GB gift internet package will automatically renew every 30 days for 12 months at no cost.

Both new and existing post- and prepaid (SimSim) subscribers can take advantage of the new Azercell Smartphone Campaign by visiting the official Azercell and Kontakt Home stores.

The campaign is valid until 31.07.2024.

For more detailed information, please visit our https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/campaigns/special-offers/oppo-smartfonlari-1gb.html page.