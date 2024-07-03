New Azerbaijan Party establishes Central Election Headquarters

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) convened for another Board’s meeting on Wednesday.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan experiencing a very crucial socio-political process, NAP Deputy Chairman, Head of the Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov said: "As you know, the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been dissolved by the relevant Order of President Ilham Aliyev, and snap parliamentary elections are scheduled for September 1, 2024".

The Deputy Chairman also highlighted the county’s major accomplishments and great historical achievement under the leadership of Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting also revolved around the issues on the agenda.

The meeting first discussed and approved the "Action Plan of the New Azerbaijan Party regarding the snap parliamentary elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan scheduled for September 1, 2024", followed by discussion of the issues on establishing the Central Election Headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party and approving its composition.

Following the discussions, a decision was made to establish the New Azerbaijan Party Central Election Headquarters, to be comprised of 21 people.