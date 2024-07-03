Everton sign forward Ndiaye on five-year deal

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Everton have signed Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille on a five-year contract for a fee in the region of £15m, according to BBC.

The 24-year-old joined Marseille from Sheffield United last summer.

Ndiaye scored four goals from 46 games last season, helping the French club reach the Europa League semi-finals.

“He is still young but has experience at European and international level and we feel he will be a really positive addition to our squad,” said Everton manager Sean Dyche.

Sheffield United "reluctantly accepted" a reported £20m offer for Ndiaye after he claimed 14 goals and 11 assists to help them clinch promotion from the Championship in 2022-23.

The Blades signed Ndiaye from non-league side Boreham Wood in 2019, with the France-born forward having spent time with the Marseille academy before moving to Senegal, the country of his father’s birth.

Ndiaye becomes Everton's third summer signing after winger Jack Harrison returned on a season-long loan from Leeds while central midfielder Tim Iroegbunam made a permanent move from Aston Villa.

“The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in,” said Ndiaye, who has made 20 international appearances.

“I'm so excited. I'll be very proud to be part of the last season to play at Goodison Park, too.”

Everton's director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Iliman is a player we have admired for a long time and we are delighted to bring a much sought-after player of his quality to Everton.

“We think he will excite Evertonians and give our attack a different dimension.”