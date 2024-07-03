Azerbaijani boxers succeeding at 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games

Baku, July 3, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani boxers are excelling at the 8th Children of Asia International Sports Games held in Yakutsk, Russia, bagging three bronze medals for the country.

The bronzes were taken by Hagverdi Hasanov (57kg), Nurlan Abishov (60kg) and Valeh Eyvazli (66kg).

Another Azerbaijani boxer Nihad Gasimov progressed to the men`s 48kg final, which will be held on July 4.