Pakistani ambassador completes his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the country Bilal Hayee, as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the current strategic partnership agenda between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, reflecting on the outcomes of the recent official visit to Pakistan and future plans.

Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Bilal Hayee for his comprehensive efforts and professionalism in advancing Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations during his tenure in the country, and wished him success in his future activities.

He emphasized that the ambassador`s tenure coincided with the 44-day Patriotic War, resulted in the end of the past conflict and Armenian`s occupation. The Minister thanked Pakistan for the continuous moral and political support shown to Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He hailed the meetings held during his official visit to Pakistan this year, as well as the extensive exchange of views on the strategic partnership. He stressed the necessity of using existing prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Jeyhun Bayramov stressed the importance of mutual support within the multilateral formats, including several regional and international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The Minister congratulated Pakistan on its election as a member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026.

Bilal Haye expressed his pride in serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan during its very fateful period. He expressed his confidence that the relations between the two countries would continue to develop in the future.

The meeting also saw discussions on other issues of mutual interest.