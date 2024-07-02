Azerbaijani defense minister visits Belarus

Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov embarked on a visit to the Republic of Belarus, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of the visit, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is scheduled to participate in the military parade on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from German-fascist invaders and the Independence Day, as well as the Council of Defense Ministers of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The official visit of the Minister of Defense will continue until July 3.