MILITARY
Azerbaijani, Serbian military experts hold meeting
Baku, June 28, AZERTAC
Under the bilateral cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia, military experts held a meeting on "Combat training of the Land Forces and lessons learned" at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry, the ministry told AZERTAC.
The Serbian guests were informed about the organization of combat training and other activities in the Land Forces of the Azerbaijan Army.
The officials and experts from both countries presented briefings on combat training of the Land Forces. The sides held extensive discussions and answered questions of common interest.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani oil sells for $89
- [10:52]
Warships of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla pay friendly visit to Baku
- 27.06.2024 [21:18]
Azerbaijan, China discuss cooperation in energy storage systems
- 27.06.2024 [21:01]
COP29 Information Centre opens to visitors
- 27.06.2024 [20:37]
Azerbaijan, Ukraine explore current state of relations
- 27.06.2024 [19:48]
Azerbaijan, Libya hail mutual support within international organizations
- 27.06.2024 [19:11]
Nacho Fernández leaves Real Madrid and joins Al Qadisiyah
- 27.06.2024 [18:52]
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for developing interparliamentary ties
- 27.06.2024 [18:47]
UK car output falls nearly 12% in May on EV transition, says industry body
- 27.06.2024 [18:34]
Azerbaijan, Georgia explore prospects for developing bilateral relations
- 27.06.2024 [18:26]
Greco-Roman burials indicating ancient disease unearthed in Egypt’s Aswan
- 27.06.2024 [17:55]
Azerbaijani FM visits monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi
- 27.06.2024 [17:34]
UNEP Executive Director hails Azerbaijan’s efforts to address climate change
- 27.06.2024 [17:24]
Gassy cows and pigs will face a carbon tax in Denmark, a world first
- 27.06.2024 [15:18]
Central Bank: $94.8m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction
- 27.06.2024 [14:59]
President Ilham Aliyev received President of Asian Development Bank VIDEO
- 27.06.2024 [14:52]
World Drug Day report highlights spike in drug use, increased trafficking
- 27.06.2024 [12:48]
Azerbaijan Army servicemen hold volleyball championship
- 27.06.2024 [12:33]
Azerbaijani FM embarks on official visit to Georgia
- 27.06.2024 [10:52]
Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets
- 27.06.2024 [10:52]
Oil prices down in world markets
- 27.06.2024 [10:50]
Türkiye, debutants Georgia through EURO 2024 last 16
- 27.06.2024 [10:07]
Azerbaijan Army holds series of events marking 26 June - Armed Forces Day
- 26.06.2024 [22:18]
Azerbaijan Army holds solemn ceremony on 26 June - Armed Forces Day
- 26.06.2024 [20:08]
Austria beat Netherlands 3-2 to reach EURO 2024 last 16 as Group D leaders
- 26.06.2024 [19:27]
® BVLGARI is main sponsor of Torlonia Marbles exhibition at Louvre
- 26.06.2024 [18:25]
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister meets with his Italian counterpart VIDEO
- 26.06.2024 [16:53]
Soldiers march in parade through Baku in Armed Forces Day celebration
- 26.06.2024 [15:35]
OSCE meeting highlights right of return of Western Azerbaijanis VIDEO
- 26.06.2024 [12:43]
US defense chief speaks to Russian counterpart via phone: Pentagon
- 26.06.2024 [12:13]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Armed Forces Day
- 26.06.2024 [10:30]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post about National Hero Natig Gasimov
- 26.06.2024 [01:15]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Armed Forces Day
- 25.06.2024 [22:03]
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss current situation in region
- 25.06.2024 [21:00]
First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha
- 25.06.2024 [20:52]
Sabina Aliyeva addresses meeting of OIC ombudspersons in Morocco
- 25.06.2024 [20:33]
Ukraine and Moldova enter formal membership talks with the European Union
- 25.06.2024 [20:04]
® Kapital Bank successfully completed subscription for dollar bonds
- 25.06.2024 [19:51]
Azerbaijani cadet judokas to aim for 'medal rush' at European Championships
- 25.06.2024 [19:44]
Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers hold rare phone call
- 25.06.2024 [19:30]
Shusha hosting International Youth Forum
- 25.06.2024 [18:48]
Youth involvement in major projects essential, says minister
- 25.06.2024 [18:36]
Azerbaijan’s Green World Solidarity Year in spotlight of US media
- 25.06.2024 [18:21]
Young European Ambassadors highlight importance of COP29 in Azerbaijan
- 25.06.2024 [18:13]
® Over 700 young people joined the “This Is the Way” social project!
- 25.06.2024 [17:43]
Nacho Fernandez leaves Real Madrid after more than 2 decades
- 25.06.2024 [17:21]
BHOS students to represent Azerbaijan in US
- 25.06.2024 [17:00]
Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs wraps up in Zangilan
- 25.06.2024 [16:56]
Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year
- 25.06.2024 [16:21]
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan discuss progress made on Middle Corridor expansion
- 25.06.2024 [15:53]
Euro 2024: Deutsche Bahn's onboard beer sales double
- 25.06.2024 [15:24]
400 Kenyan police officers depart for Haiti to lead UN-backed mission
- 25.06.2024 [15:22]
Germany: Rare Rothschild giraffe born at Berlin zoo
- 25.06.2024 [14:50]
Garlic could be a secret weapon to keep down your glucose and cholesterol
- 25.06.2024 [14:31]
Central Bank: $87m worth of demand fully covered at FX auction
- 25.06.2024 [14:15]