The Defense Post: Azerbaijan receives first C-27J Spartan tactical transport aircraft

Baku, June 29, AZERTAC

U.S. The Defense Post and Russian Aviaport publications published articles highlighting Azerbaijan’s receiving "C-27J Spartan" military transport aircraft produced by the Italian "Leonardo" company.

The Defense Post’s article headlined “Azerbaijan receives first C-27J Spartan tactical transport aircraft” said: “The Azerbaijani Armed Forces has taken delivery of its first C-27J Spartan military transport aircraft from Italian aerospace firm Leonardo.

The new aircraft was presented to President Ilham Aliyev and several defense officials during a ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.”

The articles mentioned that the Azerbaijani President was informed about the tactical and technical characteristics of the new plane.

“The aircraft is capable of performing both defense and civil defense missions in complex geographical terrain and operational conditions,” the articles emphasized.